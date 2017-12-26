Brief Summary:

This phase II, multi-center, open-label study will evaluate the safety and efficacy of utilizing HCV-positive donors for heart transplant in HCV-negative recipients treated with sofosbuvir 400 mg / velpatasvir 100 mg (Epclusa®).

utilizing HCV-positive donors (defined as HCV-NAT positive) for heart transplantation in HCV-negative recipients treated with Epclusa®.

Subjects will be identified from the heart transplantation waitlist. Subjects who, according to the judgement of the Investigator, would have a net mortality benefit from cardiac transplantation irrespective of donor HCV status will be asked if they agree to receive a heart transplant from an HCV-positive donor. Subjects who sign consent and receive a heart transplant from an HCV-positive donor will be enrolled.

Consented subjects who do not demonstrate immunity to hepatitis B (manifest as negative qualitative or quantitative Hepatitis B surface Ab) will be encouraged to immediately begin a non-infectious recombinant hepatitis B surface antigen vaccination series, combined with, or in parallel to, an inactive hepatitis A vaccination at the treating clinician's discretion.

Enrolled recipients will be closely surveilled with serial HCV polymerase chain reaction (PCR) as inpatients during the immediate post-OHT hospitalization and subsequently as specified in the post-transplant period assessements. Donor serum will be collected at transplant harvest and will be sent by the transplant center for HCV NAT and genotyping. If and when these recipients develop confirmed viremia by HCV PCR, Epclusa® therapy will be administered for a 12-week course. The study drug, Epclusa®, will be provided by Gilead Sciences, Inc. Study drug, Epclusa®, comes in bottles that contain 28 tablets each. Serologic data will also be collected. If an enrolled subject does not develop quantifiable viremia by week 12, they will be followed by standard of care surveillance, with additional standard of care surveillance per UNOS mandate for CDC-increased-risk donors and discontinued from study; additional subjects may be enrolled at the Principal Consortium Investigator's discretion to complete 20 Epclusa®-treated subjects according to the protocol.