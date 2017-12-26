Transplant of Redeemed Organs by Judicious Administration of New Direct-Acting Antivirals for Hepatitis-C Heart Recipients (TROJAN-C)
|The safety and scientific validity of this study is the responsibility of the study sponsor and investigators. Listing a study does not mean it has been evaluated by the U.S. Federal Government. Know the risks and potential benefits of clinical studies and talk to your health care provider before participating. Read our disclaimer for details.
|ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03383419
|
Recruitment Status : Recruiting
First Posted : December 26, 2017
Last Update Posted : April 8, 2019
- Study Details
- Tabular View
- No Results Posted
- Disclaimer
- How to Read a Study Record
|Condition or disease
|Intervention/treatment
|Phase
|Heart Failure
|Drug: Epclusa
|Phase 2
utilizing HCV-positive donors (defined as HCV-NAT positive) for heart transplantation in HCV-negative recipients treated with Epclusa®.
Subjects will be identified from the heart transplantation waitlist. Subjects who, according to the judgement of the Investigator, would have a net mortality benefit from cardiac transplantation irrespective of donor HCV status will be asked if they agree to receive a heart transplant from an HCV-positive donor. Subjects who sign consent and receive a heart transplant from an HCV-positive donor will be enrolled.
Consented subjects who do not demonstrate immunity to hepatitis B (manifest as negative qualitative or quantitative Hepatitis B surface Ab) will be encouraged to immediately begin a non-infectious recombinant hepatitis B surface antigen vaccination series, combined with, or in parallel to, an inactive hepatitis A vaccination at the treating clinician's discretion.
Enrolled recipients will be closely surveilled with serial HCV polymerase chain reaction (PCR) as inpatients during the immediate post-OHT hospitalization and subsequently as specified in the post-transplant period assessements. Donor serum will be collected at transplant harvest and will be sent by the transplant center for HCV NAT and genotyping. If and when these recipients develop confirmed viremia by HCV PCR, Epclusa® therapy will be administered for a 12-week course. The study drug, Epclusa®, will be provided by Gilead Sciences, Inc. Study drug, Epclusa®, comes in bottles that contain 28 tablets each. Serologic data will also be collected. If an enrolled subject does not develop quantifiable viremia by week 12, they will be followed by standard of care surveillance, with additional standard of care surveillance per UNOS mandate for CDC-increased-risk donors and discontinued from study; additional subjects may be enrolled at the Principal Consortium Investigator's discretion to complete 20 Epclusa®-treated subjects according to the protocol.
|Study Type :
|Interventional (Clinical Trial)
|Estimated Enrollment :
|20 participants
|Intervention Model:
|Single Group Assignment
|Masking:
|None (Open Label)
|Primary Purpose:
|Prevention
|Official Title:
|Transplant of Redeemed Organs by Judicious Administration of New Direct-Acting Antivirals for Hepatitis-C Heart Recipients
|Actual Study Start Date :
|March 20, 2018
|Estimated Primary Completion Date :
|March 30, 2020
|Estimated Study Completion Date :
|December 31, 2020
|Arm
|Intervention/treatment
|
Experimental: Treatment
Epclusa® will be started within 14 days of quantifiable viremia and continued for 12 weeks. Within 24 hours prior to first-dose of treatment, HCV genotype will be sent from transplant recipient.
|
Drug: Epclusa
If and when these recipients develop confirmed viremia by HCV PCR, Epclusa® therapy will be administered for a 12-week course.
- Sustained virologic response after 12 weeks of treatment [ Time Frame: 12 weeks ]To evaluate the number of patients with sustained virologic response (SVR) 12 weeks after discontinuation of therapy.
- 1-year post-transplant survival [ Time Frame: 1 year ]To evaluate the number of patients who survive 1-year post-transplant.
Choosing to participate in a study is an important personal decision. Talk with your doctor and family members or friends about deciding to join a study. To learn more about this study, you or your doctor may contact the study research staff using the contacts provided below. For general information, Learn About Clinical Studies.
|Ages Eligible for Study:
|18 Years to 90 Years (Adult, Older Adult)
|Sexes Eligible for Study:
|All
|Accepts Healthy Volunteers:
|No
Inclusion Criteria:
- Willing and capable of providing written informed consent
- Age ≥ 18 years
- Listed for isolated orthotopic heart transplant
- HCV seronegative (or, if HCV seropositive, then subject must be PCR negative on at least 2 draws consistent with a spontaneously cleared or fully-treated and cleared prior infection; in this case last anti-HCV antiviral dose must be ≥12 weeks ago and 2 negative titers ≥12 weeks after completion of the antiviral regimen)
Exclusion Criteria:
- Listed for combined organ transplant
-
Any of the following liver disease states, including:
- History of HCV viremia detectable by either HCV qualitative or quantitative PCR unless deemed cured (SVR-12),
- Hepatitis B surface Ag positive or detectable hepatitis B DNA,
- Cirrhosis, as indicated by liver biopsy,
- Portal hypertension as indicated by a hepatic venous pressure gradient > 5 mm Hg and/or the presence of esophageal varices e.) ALT and AST > 3x ULN unless adjudicated to be from a non-hepatic cardiac or skeletal muscle source,
- History of prior solid organ transplant
- Pregnant individuals
- History of HIV infection
- History of severe renal disease currently requiring dialysis. Chronic kidney disease with creatinine clearance <30 ml/min/1.73m2 (by MDRD method) at screening or on last two consecutive measurements before acceptance of transplant organ offer
- Ongoing chronic amiodarone use (must be off regularly scheduled amiodarone a minimum of 28 days prior to enrollment), If amiodarone was acutely delivered, within 28 days of enrollment with a maximal dose of 600 mg within 48 hour period, subject will not be excluded.
- Patients who have undergone or who will undergo immune desensitization therapy
- Prospective-positive cross-match or predicted positive cross-match
- Patients unwilling to notify their sexual partner(s) of participation in this trial
To learn more about this study, you or your doctor may contact the study research staff using the contact information provided by the sponsor.
Please refer to this study by its ClinicalTrials.gov identifier (NCT number): NCT03383419
|Contact: Victoria Flores
|214-820-9888
|Victoria.Flores@BSWHealth.org
|United States, California
|Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
|Not yet recruiting
|Los Angeles, California, United States, 90048
|Contact: Dalia Galvan Tavera 310-248-7129 Dalia.GalvanTavera@csmns.org
|Principal Investigator: Evan Kransdorf, MD
|United States, North Carolina
|Duke University Medical Center
|Recruiting
|Durham, North Carolina, United States, 27705
|Contact: Jennifer Wilson 919-668-8222 J.wilson@duke.edu
|Principal Investigator: Chet Patel, MD
|United States, Texas
|Baylor University Medical Center
|Recruiting
|Dallas, Texas, United States, 75246
|Contact: Amanda Doss 214-865-2419 Amanda.Doss@BSWHealth.org
|Principal Investigator: Robert Gottlieb, MD
|Study Chair:
|Shelley Hall, MD, FACC, FHFSA
|Baylor Health Care System
|Responsible Party:
|Baylor Research Institute
|ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier:
|NCT03383419 History of Changes
|Other Study ID Numbers:
|
018-009
|First Posted:
|December 26, 2017 Key Record Dates
|Last Update Posted:
|April 8, 2019
|Last Verified:
|April 2019
|Studies a U.S. FDA-regulated Drug Product:
|Yes
|Studies a U.S. FDA-regulated Device Product:
|No
|Product Manufactured in and Exported from the U.S.:
|No
Keywords provided by Baylor Research Institute:
|
Heart Failure, Heart Transplant
Additional relevant MeSH terms:
|
Heart Failure
Hepatitis C
Heart Diseases
Cardiovascular Diseases
Hepatitis, Viral, Human
Virus Diseases
Flaviviridae Infections
|
RNA Virus Infections
Hepatitis
Liver Diseases
Digestive System Diseases
Antiviral Agents
Sofosbuvir-velpatasvir drug combination
Anti-Infective Agents